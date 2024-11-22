Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2024

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCOGet Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.73 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 138.45 ($1.74). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 137 ($1.72), with a volume of 17,936 shares changing hands.

Eleco Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 135.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 125.20. The stock has a market cap of £113.85 million, a PE ratio of 3,456.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Eleco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Eleco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Eleco Company Profile

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualiser software.

