Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and traded as low as $16.20. Engie shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 92,739 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENGIY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Engie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Engie in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Engie in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.
