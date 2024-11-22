Envoy Medical Q4 EPS Cut by Brookline Capital Management

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Envoy Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 19th. Brookline Capital Management analyst T. Bussian now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.29). Brookline Capital Management currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Envoy Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Envoy Medical’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Envoy Medical from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ COCH opened at $2.20 on Friday. Envoy Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Envoy Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Envoy Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

