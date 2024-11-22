Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to $284.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $284.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Equifax from $315.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.74.

Get Equifax alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EFX

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $252.92 on Wednesday. Equifax has a 12 month low of $208.67 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total value of $15,770,648.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $29,532,909.67. The trade was a 34.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total transaction of $272,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,535.48. This trade represents a 8.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 138.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.