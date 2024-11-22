Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Critical Contrast

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) and Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Arko pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Eurocash pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.5%. Arko pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Eurocash pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eurocash is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Arko alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arko and Eurocash”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $9.41 billion 0.08 $34.37 million $0.16 42.81 Eurocash N/A N/A N/A $1.32 2.65

Analyst Recommendations

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than Eurocash. Eurocash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Arko and Eurocash, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 2 0 0 2.00 Eurocash 0 0 0 0 0.00

Arko presently has a consensus target price of $6.13, suggesting a potential downside of 10.58%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Arko is more favorable than Eurocash.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and Eurocash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko 0.27% 8.88% 0.66% Eurocash N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Eurocash shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Arko shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arko beats Eurocash on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arko

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards. Its GPMP segment supplies fuel to retail and wholesale segments. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About Eurocash

(Get Free Report)

Eurocash S.A. engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores, restaurants, gas stations, hotel and café chains, and catering outlets. It operates a network of Cash & Carry warehouses; Delikatesy Centrum network supermarkets; Inmedio; and franchise and partner stores of Eurocash distribution. Eurocash S.A. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Komorniki, Poland.

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.