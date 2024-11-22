European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 795 ($10.01) and last traded at GBX 803 ($10.11), with a volume of 61648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 804 ($10.12).

European Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 842.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 871.32. The firm has a market cap of £513.44 million, a P/E ratio of 707.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14.

European Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. European Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is 176.99%.

European Opportunities Trust Company Profile

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

