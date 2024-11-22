Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BRBR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRBR

BellRing Brands Price Performance

NYSE:BRBR opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $76.68. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average of $59.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 77,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,756,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,388,000 after acquiring an additional 281,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.