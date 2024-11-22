eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading 7.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) shot up 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.25. 366,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,000,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.27 and a beta of 2.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.91%.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $453,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 547,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,275,218.15. This trade represents a 5.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 26,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $314,766.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,943,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,954,143.94. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,907 shares of company stock valued at $8,622,482. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,109,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,093,000 after buying an additional 107,303 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 91.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 116,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 55,814 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 29.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 55,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,803,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

