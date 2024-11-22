F&C UK Real Estate Investments (LON:FCRE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:FCRE – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 93.40 ($1.17) and traded as low as GBX 93.40 ($1.17). F&C UK Real Estate Investments shares last traded at GBX 93.40 ($1.17), with a volume of 383,228 shares.
F&C UK Real Estate Investments Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 93.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 93.40.
F&C UK Real Estate Investments Company Profile
F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment Company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified United Kingdom commercial property portfolio.
