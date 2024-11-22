Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Federated Hermes by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 23.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 9.7% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FHI opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $42.56.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $408.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 12,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $484,378.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,766.56. This represents a 6.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $261,212.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 310,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,862,646.13. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,871. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FHI

Federated Hermes Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.