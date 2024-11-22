First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on First Bancshares

First Bancshares Stock Up 2.8 %

First Bancshares Announces Dividend

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,706,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 28,184 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Bancshares by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.