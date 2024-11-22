First County Bank CT Sells 49 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

First County Bank CT trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 358,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,210,000 after purchasing an additional 88,603 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $19,694,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 409,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,088,000 after purchasing an additional 32,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $790,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $494.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $464.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.38. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.09 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

