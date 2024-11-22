First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

OEF stock opened at $286.47 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $213.40 and a one year high of $290.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

