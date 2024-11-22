First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 780 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.79 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.38. The company has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.