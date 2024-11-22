First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 27 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,163 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 386,648 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,623,000 after purchasing an additional 28,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $449.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a PE ratio of -225.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $346.29 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $474.80 and its 200 day moving average is $472.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.12.

Read Our Latest Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,500. This trade represents a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $1,888,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,006. The trade was a 27.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,394 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.