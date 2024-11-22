First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 3,840 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 442,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 37.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $6,889,000. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.7% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,950,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,603.70. The trade was a 16.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:USB opened at $51.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

