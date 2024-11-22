Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 181,599 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in WaFd by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WaFd by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in WaFd by 80.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in WaFd by 60.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 35.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WaFd Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $36.35 on Friday. WaFd, Inc has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.83.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.43 million. WaFd had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WaFd, Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WaFd from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on WaFd from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insider Transactions at WaFd

In other news, EVP Ryan Mauer sold 12,132 shares of WaFd stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $404,359.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,532.08. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WaFd Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

