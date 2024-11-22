Fred L. Drake Sells 2,200 Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Stock

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $52,492.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 91,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,474.20. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HBT Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.30. 26,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,644. The company has a market cap of $766.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Research analysts anticipate that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

HBT Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBT shares. DA Davidson lowered HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HBT Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Get Our Latest Report on HBT

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in HBT Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 70.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HBT Financial

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.