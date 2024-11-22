FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE FSK opened at $21.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 136.17%.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,747,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,886,000 after acquiring an additional 356,704 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,282,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,487,000 after acquiring an additional 188,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,352,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after acquiring an additional 59,240 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1,967.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,711 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,218,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 211,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

