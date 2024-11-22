GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Sells $1,628,651.84 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 23,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,628,651.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,318 shares in the company, valued at $5,801,772.64. This represents a 21.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Katherine Stueland sold 22,307 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,569,074.38.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $143,456.40.

On Monday, September 9th, Katherine Stueland sold 3,639 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $121,287.87.

NASDAQ WGS opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $89.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 2.11.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 31.25%. GeneDx’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 531.7% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 948,253 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,335,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,731,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,575,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx during the second quarter worth approximately $5,886,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

About GeneDx



GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

