Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and traded as low as $14.97. Getinge AB (publ) shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 27,102 shares trading hands.

Getinge AB (publ) Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $755.49 million during the quarter.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

