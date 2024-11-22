Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 15045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Graphano Energy Stock Down 17.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 18.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.42.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property located in Quebec; and Dudley and Lac Vert-Bouthillier graphite project. It also holds an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Standard Graphite Mine.

