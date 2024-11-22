Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $266.09. The stock had a trading volume of 42,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,761. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.73. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $223.63 and a 12-month high of $357.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

