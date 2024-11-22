HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 292.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ DRTS opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $159.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 338,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Tau Medical by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Tau Medical by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

