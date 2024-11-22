HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $120.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CYTK. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CYTK

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of CYTK opened at $47.67 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $285,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,666,915.68. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,452 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $232,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,207.75. The trade was a 15.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,078 shares of company stock worth $3,514,119 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 642.3% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 65.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 225.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $74,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.