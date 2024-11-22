Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). 6,582,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 9,355,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.52 ($0.02).

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of £21.41 million, a P/E ratio of -152.50 and a beta of 3.14.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

