Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 477.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 35,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,613,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $491.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.01 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $459.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.44.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.88.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

