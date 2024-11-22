iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target Raised to $5.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upgraded iHeartMedia to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

iHeartMedia Price Performance

Insider Activity at iHeartMedia

IHRT stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $362.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.69.

In other iHeartMedia news, Director James A. Rasulo sold 40,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $96,535.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at $814,372.80. This represents a 10.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,461,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 132.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,676 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 784,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 581,980 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,580,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 203,917 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Featured Stories

