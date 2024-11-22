Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.16.

Incyte Stock Down 0.8 %

INCY stock opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,280.40. This represents a 18.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,702 shares of company stock valued at $856,166 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

