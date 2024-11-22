Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.50 and traded as low as $30.30. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 600 shares.

Infineon Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infineon Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Infineon Technologies stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

