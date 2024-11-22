Insider Selling: Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Sells 14,062 Shares of Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.98, for a total value of C$1,124,678.76.
Cameco Price Performance
CCO stock opened at C$85.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$48.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.53. The stock has a market cap of C$37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.
Cameco Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Cameco’s payout ratio is 20.34%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on Cameco
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cameco
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.