Insider Selling: Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Sells 14,062 Shares of Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.98, for a total value of C$1,124,678.76.

CCO stock opened at C$85.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$48.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.53. The stock has a market cap of C$37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Cameco’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCO shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Cameco from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.50.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

