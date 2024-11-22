Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells 6,400 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 6,400 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.04, for a total value of C$301,056.00.
Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$48.71. 4,907,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,454,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$40.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.97%.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
