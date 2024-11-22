Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells 6,400 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 6,400 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.04, for a total value of C$301,056.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$48.71. 4,907,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,454,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$40.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.50 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.50 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$74.31.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

