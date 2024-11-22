Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CTO Sells 16,922 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CTO Artur Bergman sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $105,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,138,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,368,125. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Artur Bergman sold 49,178 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $396,866.46.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 19,889 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $118,538.44.

Fastly Stock Performance

NYSE FSLY opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.86 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 960,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 466,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,581,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,152,000 after acquiring an additional 657,334 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 96,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 1,197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 151,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 139,520 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

