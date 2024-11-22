Insider Selling: Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Sells 14,893 Shares of Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) Director David C. Hardie sold 14,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $193,906.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,091,926 shares in the company, valued at $27,236,876.52. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hallador Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

HNRG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,891. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $568.51 million, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $105.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HNRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

