Insider Selling: Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells 7,122 Shares of Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.91, for a total transaction of C$99,067.02.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

K stock traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$14.28. 1,394,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,417. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.13. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$6.46 and a 12 month high of C$14.95. The company has a market cap of C$17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.