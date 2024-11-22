Insider Selling: NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,017,276. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $1,071,935.00.

NetApp Stock Up 2.7 %

NTAP stock opened at $126.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.46 and a 12 month high of $135.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.39.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on NetApp in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 926.1% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 283,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,022,000 after buying an additional 256,028 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 14.9% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 502,438 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,056,000 after buying an additional 65,223 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 11.2% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 93.2% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

