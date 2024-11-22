Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 178,245 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,245 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PG&E by 259.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 44,650 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PG&E in the first quarter worth $2,377,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the second quarter valued at $1,122,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in PG&E by 808.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,243,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in PG&E by 23.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,387,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,230,000 after purchasing an additional 265,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $21.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. PG&E had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

