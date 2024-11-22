Intech Investment Management LLC Has $7.74 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,339 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 185.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 152,878 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 86.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,413,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,282,000 after purchasing an additional 655,327 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 78,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,052,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,630,000 after acquiring an additional 124,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $211,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNP. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.09.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

