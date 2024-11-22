Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 3,082 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $14,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRI. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $162.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $138.09 and a twelve month high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.33.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

