Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 82,198 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 96.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,518,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,514,190,000 after buying an additional 20,843,193 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,464,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,476,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,980,902 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 105.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,668,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,127,382,000 after buying an additional 16,245,046 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 95.9% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 29,456,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,048,660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,017,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,069,338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,246,978 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE CNQ opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian Natural Resources

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.