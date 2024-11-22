Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann Sells 30,000 Shares

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,112.50. The trade was a 15.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Interface Price Performance

Shares of TILE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 385,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.97. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.39 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Interface Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Interface from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TILE

Institutional Trading of Interface

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Interface by 1,195.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 78,113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Interface by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Interface by 46.5% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 176,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 56,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 94,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.