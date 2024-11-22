InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

IIPZF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -70.55 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00.

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

