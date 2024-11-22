Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VRP opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

