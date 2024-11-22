Investors Research Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $132.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $132.74.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

