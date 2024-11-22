IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.62. Approximately 152,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 154,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 79.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s previous — dividend of $1.02. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is presently -13.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 71.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 96,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $199,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

