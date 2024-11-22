iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.01 and traded as low as $24.76. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF shares last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 410,348 shares changing hands.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF
The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.
