iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.01 and traded as low as $24.76. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF shares last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 410,348 shares changing hands.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 382.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 38,731 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.