iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lowered by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.5% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,213,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 443.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 117,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
IJH opened at $65.73 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $66.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
