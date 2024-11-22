iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after acquiring an additional 228,107 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,784,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 230,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 76,879 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,607,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 52,843 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USXF opened at $51.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.