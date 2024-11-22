iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.26 and traded as high as $25.36. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF shares last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 36,907 shares trading hands.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.