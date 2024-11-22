iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.26 and traded as high as $25.36. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF shares last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 36,907 shares trading hands.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBMQ. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $249,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 12,326 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

