iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $84.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.